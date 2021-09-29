Decorate your apartment smartly

Studio apartments generally offer limited space for basic planning and designing. One good way of utilising the space could be smartly using a bookshelf as an interface between two spaces. This will help to utilise the space better.

Look at the following design tricks by Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, to redo your small space smartly:

Transform bed into a daybed:

In case you're lacking in space, you can transform your bed into a daybed. This would permit you to utilize your bed as a sofa during the day to make additional seating alternatives in your studio. This is a good way to maximise limited space.

Add a Signature Wall:

Making a signature wall in a little studio is an incredible method to make some visual interest. Make use of an intense, unique backdrop to characterize the space in the room. The signature wall will easily encompass the small space with a better view.

Make use of Every Corner:

Try fitting in some accessories while redoing the apartment. Bring in some unique chairs in one corner while lighting up the other with lamps and other lightings. Corners help define the space with a structure.

Incorporated Soft Interiors:

Add pastel and soft-hued interiors. Since it reflects light, it makes the space look bigger. Incorporate the colour in your bedsheets and wallpaper as well. Lighter tones visibly make you feel the change.

In a small apartment, it's a good idea to pick some multi-purpose furniture pieces. Don't simply pick a bed -- observe one to be that has implicit storage under it. On the off chance that you don't have space for a feasting table, pick a footstool that is large enough for you to sit at when you have your suppers. Try investing in these simple yet quality hacks while redoing your small apartment to get that smart look.

