Dedicated cancer hospital to come up in Thane

Through the efforts of Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, the government has approved allotment of land at a nominal rate on a 30-year lease for the project coming up through the TMC, Mumbai's Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital (TMCH), and the JITO Educational and Medical Trust.

Thane (Maharashtra), June 21 (IANS) Spelling relief for the citizens of the city and surroundings, the Thane Municipal Corporation will set up a state of the art dedicated cancer hospital, officials said here on Monday.

"Taking into account the rising number of cancer patients, costly treatment and the pressures on the TMCH in Mumbai, Thane Guardian Minister Shinde had been making efforts for a well-equipped, modern cancer hospital. The TMC discussed the issue with the TMCH which expressed interest in the project," an official said.

The TMC approved the proposal, and will give a plot of land for the cancer hospital at Majiwade.

The Urban Development Department has given approval to the decision to give this plot for a period of 30 years at a nominal rate for the major medical project in the city adjoining Mumbai.

The TMCH was started in a modest way, 80 years ago, at Parel, with 80 beds and now has 629 beds, and ranks among the most renowned facilities globally for oncology.

