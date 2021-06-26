Deducting DA govt's 'mischievous' approach, must be restored: Cong

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday accused the Union government of adopting a malevolent approach towards scores of Central government employees, Army staff and pensioners with regard to the payment of dearness allowance (DA) and demanded immediate repayment of arrears .

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "This non-payment highlights and underlines the clear hypocrisy and double standard of the government, which speaks in two voices because these figures are undeniable, well-known and universal."