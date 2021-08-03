Deep Ocean Mission to be implemented at Rs 4,077 cr in 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) With a total budget of Rs 4,077 crore for five years, India's Deep Ocean Mission is a multi-ministerial, multi-disciplinary programme with emphasis on development of deep-sea technology, including the development of manned submersible rated for 6,000 metre deep under water, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The Deep Ocean Mission, to be implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, will also be aiming at technologies for deep sea mining, exploration of deep-sea mineral resources and marine biodiversity, acquisition of a research vessel for ocean exploration, deep sea observations, and capacity building in marine biology, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha.

It is planned to develop a manned submersible to carry three people to a depth of 6,000-metre into the ocean with suit of scientific sensors and tools. All the components of the mission will commence in 2021, Singh said.

