Deep rooted conspiracy by coal mafia to 'kill' SAIL Chairman, 6 held

A deep rooted conspiracy was hatched by a Delhi-based coal industrialist who hired assailants to eliminate Chaudhary, who had rejected a contract worth over Rs 100 crore. Six persons, including A.K. Singh, owner of a coal firm, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The coal industrialist had paid Rs 6 lakh to hire criminals to allegedly kill Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was attacked by four assailants on August 7 in South Extension near his office in the posh HUDCO place in South Delhi.

The assailants had trailed the SAIL Chairman's car from his office and after overtaking his vehicle at a secluded spot, they hit him with blunt objects, leaving him severely injured. Chaudhary later said that the assailants had a clear cut intention to kill him.