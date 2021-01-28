Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Red Fort FIR

The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other legislations.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and the gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana have been named by the Delhi Police in an FIR in connection with the unprecedented violence in the capital on Republic Day and the Red Fort incident on January 26.

The premises of the historic monument was vandalized as the protesters went on a rampage destroying checking machines, ticket counters, furniture, and everything that came in their way. Some of the protesters climbed the walls of the fort and installed their flag at the flagstaff.

The Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said that police has taken serious note of the Red Fort violence and everyone found involved would be taken to task. He also said that face recognition system would be used to identify those found involved in the violence.

The Delhi Police have also named 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally on Tuesday.

Avik Saha, Jai Kisan Aandolan and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with Darshan Pal Singh, Satnam Singh Pannu, Boota Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have also been named in a an FIR filed in Outer North Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal asking him to explain why legal action should not be initiated against him, post violence during the rogue rally on the Republic Day.

More than 25 criminal cases have been registered, 19 people arrested and as many as 50 protesters detained so far.

