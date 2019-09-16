Deepak Talwar's aide, others sent to 4-day CBI custody in FCRA violation case

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday sent Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, to four days custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case of the alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

Hearing on a petition filed the CBI, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Naveen Kashyap sent Kapoor along with three other accused to the custody till September 20.On Saturday, the court had sent Kapoor and three others in judicial custody to Tihar jail here.Earlier, the court had sought certain clarification from the agency before deciding on the police custody, as lawyers for the accused had filed several judgments while opposing its remand plea.The agency had on September 11 arrested Yasmin Kapoor, Tarun Kapoor, Jateen Vadhera and Pradeep Sood in connection with the case.According to the CBI, Yasmin and others were arrested in a case of alleged FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) violations by NGO 'Advantage India' linked to Talwar's NGO 'Advantage India' allegedly "got Rs 90 crore through FDI route which was diverted for other purposes."Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused Yasmin Kapoor of being an alleged partner-in-crime with Deepak Talwar in causing a huge loss to Air India after its profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle-East.In March earlier this year, Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann had granted bail to her upon a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount. Talwar is already in judicial custody following his arrest by the CBI in aviation deal case. (ANI)