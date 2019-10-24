Deepender Hooda alleges BJP 'pressurising' independents to get support in Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As Election Commission's trends indicating a hung assembly in Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that BJP is trying to "pressurise" independent candidates to help them form their government.

He also while appealed to non-BJP parties to form a coalition government in Haryana."BJP is trying to pressurise independent candidates as most of them want to join us. It cannot be accepted in a democracy. Independent candidates should be able to freely choose the party whom they wish to support. I want to appeal to EC about it through media," he told reporters here.The Congress leader said that people's mandate is against Manohar Lal Khattar's government in the state."Today, it is clear that people's mandate is to throw off Khattar's government. I want to ask Dushyant Chautala (JJP), independent candidates and other parties to come together and form a coalition government in Haryana so that people's mandate can be respected," he said.The counting of votes for Haryana Assembly polls is currently underway.As per the official trends reported by the Election Commission till 2:25 pm, JJP won four seats and is leading on 6.The BJP bagged one seat while ahead on 38 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 33. One seat went to an Independent candidate while five others are leading.Earlier, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala denied reports of holding discussions with the Congress party regarding the Chief Minister's post in Haryana.According to reports, the Congress party has reached out to Chautala and offered him the Chief Minister's post. (ANI)