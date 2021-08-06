Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in RS over new farm laws

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the new Agri laws, Congress Parliamentarian Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday moved a 'suspension of business' notice in Rajya Sabha.



In the notice, Hooda stated, "The House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has risen over the passing of the Farm Bills by the Government of India in September 2020."

He stated that lakhs of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost eight months and have braved the winter, summer and are now out in the open during the monsoons.

Hooda's notice mentioned that as per farmer organisations, more than 500 people have lost their lives during the protests.

"As a democracy, our Parliament represents the will of our people, and as representatives of the people, it is our duty to raise their issues in the temple of democracy. I, therefore, urge you to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in Rajya Sabha," it added.

On Thursday, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned thrice.

Amid sloganeering by Opposition Parliamentarians, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the first time for 15 minutes, then for the second time till 2 pm before being finally adjourned for the day till 11 am on Friday.

Amid continued ruckus by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha passed three bills - Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

