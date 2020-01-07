Deepika Padukone at JNU in solidarity with students

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University here to extend solidarity towards the students following Sunday's violence.

The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

The meet was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

