Deepika Padukone features in 'Seven Happy Women' list

Chopard's Co-President and Artistic Director, Caroline Scheufele, has chosen the names with unparalleled influence to embody Happy Diamonds. "Seven Friends of the Maison who represent, each through in their own way, a strong, free, joyful way of living in the world and of owning the spirit of the era. Deepika Padukone, Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi have all grasped the codes of their time to blaze their trail in a manner that is both singular and generous."

Theirs are powerful voices that resonate with that of Karin Scheufele -- Caroline Scheufele's mother -- who once exclaimed, faced with the first sketches of the future Happy Diamonds: "diamonds are happier when they are free".

The brand quotes: "An indispensable voice, she (Deepika) speaks of the fragility and strength of the human mind, which she describes with great intelligence: 'To accept the highs and the lows. To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fuelled by authenticity and purpose.' A strong mantra for a free spirit that bears witness to a deep humanity, making her a true global icon."

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/tb/

