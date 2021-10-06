Deepika Padukone talks all things denim

It re-imagines Levi's classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone's signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants and oversized shirts. "The endeavour with my first ever collaboration with Levi's was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we've been able to stay true to that vision," said Padukone.

The collaboration brings Padukone's ultra-casual style to life through long varsity jackets, co-ord sweatsuits, crop-tops and bralettes. It also features modern and updated interpretations of Levi's denims, with new on-trend 70s-inspired high waist jeans and cut and sew wide leg silhouettes to be paired with extra-long or cropped trucker jackets, a range of oversized shirts, soft romantic tops with organza sleeves, easy graphic t-shirts and elevated sweatshirts. Overall, the collection features quintessential pieces that will stand out in any wardrobe.

The collaboration is responsibly made, in line with the brand's commitment to sustainability. Sixty per cent of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100 per cent of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp and denim produced with the brand's Waterless technology, the line allows consumers to make a statement, with sustainability at the forefront.

IANSlife caught up with the actress to get her take on the collection and her personal favourites:

Q: Nothing beats a pair of denims, you can dress them up or down depending on your mood. Do you agree?

A: Absolutely! I think a good pair of denims are an absolute must in anyone's wardrobe. And the best part is that you can either dress it up or dress it down. That's what makes it extremely versatile apart from it also being extremely comfortable.

Q: Although you're known to constantly experiment with your style, what we see now is a much more relaxed, athleisure vibe to your outfit choices. How come?

A: Absolutely! While I love experimenting with fashion and my personal style, I have also always prioritised comfort; and with athleisure wear I am able to achieve both.

Q: Share a few details about your new collaboration with Levis?

A: The endeavour with my first ever collaboration with Levi's was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we have been able to stay true to that vision.

Q: A fashion icon from the yesteryear's who's style you admire and why?

A: Over the years, my personal style has been influenced by several people. But if I really had to choose one icon whose style I admire, it would have to be Rekha ji and her most exquisite sarees. I absolutely love sarees and could wear them almost everyday!

Q: Millennials and Gen Z focus on utility, minimalism and the use they get out of a garment as much as the style. Do you agree?

A: Absolutely! I think today, especially post the pandemic, sustainability and utility really are the two main areas of focus. I believe the world was headed in that direction anyway and the pandemic has only accelerated that process.

Q: Which style of denims are your favourite and why?

A: Honestly, it depends on my mood and the occasion. If it is for the day, I prefer denims that are lose and slouchy. Having said that, that would also be my style for an evening out. All I would do is pair them with different shoes. In the day, I would pair them with flip-flops or sneakers. For the evening, I would probably wear the same look with a pair of heels. That's what makes a pair of jeans so versatile!

"We are absolutely thrilled that Deepika Padukone's first collaboration as brand ambassador for Levi's is so iconic yet personal. We have always believed in 'authentic self-expression' and the collaboration is just that. We wanted to work with Deepika because of her iconic sense of style and its influence on consumers. Her understanding of colours, fabrics and silhouettes is unique and extremely individual. With this collaboration we see the inclusion of newer fabrics, finishes and fits. The introduction of athleisure pieces, faux leather pants, long varsity jackets and even the oversized shirts are a way for us to explore unknown textile territories and also relate to a newer fashion consumer," said Sanjeev Mohanty, SVP and MD -- South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi's

The collaboration will be available at Levi's retail outlets, Levi.in and select partner e-commerce platforms on October 8, 2021.

