Deeply concerned about economy, tweets PC

New Delhi: Arrested Congress leader P Chidambaram has sent another message from behind the bars in Tihar saying he is deeply concerned about the economy. This comes even as the Enforcement Directorate is seeking his custodial interrogation.

In two tweets, Chidambaram says he has asked his family to tweet on his behalf. "Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice.

"I am deeply concerned about the economy. "The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?" The former Union minister, who has been given 14-day judicial custody, also tweeted, or rather got his family to tweet on his behalf on Monday. "People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer." In another tweet, Chidambaram added, "No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested." Chidambaram was arrested on September 5 after a CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody dealing a severe blow to the Congress stalwart. Chidambaram, who was brought to the Tihar jail last week, has been given no special facilities except a separate cell and a western toilet as specified by the court. Like other inmates, he also has access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period. Chidambaram has been lodged at Jail No. 7 of Tihar.