Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami: Home Minister Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed sorrow at the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and said that he was deeply pained to learn about it.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels," Shah said in a tweet.



In another tweet, Shah said, "Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti."

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.

The demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami was announced by Udupi MLA K Raghupati who stated that the revered saint breathed his last on Sunday morning. (ANI)







