Deeply saddened by the deaths in Kannauj accident, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in Kannauj accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he is deeply saddened by the mishap.

"Deeply saddened by the news of painful death of people in Kannauj accident. I pray to Lord Ram for peace of the departed souls and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. My condolences to the bereaved family," said Adityanath in a tweet.

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident."A bus travelling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said on Saturday.He said that 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. (ANI)