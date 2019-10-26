Deepotsav: Artists from different states gather in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Artists from different states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have gathered in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of 'Deepotsav'.

"We have come here from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh. We are honoured to be a part of Deepotsav. We are performing Bhagoria folk dance here," said Mukesh Darbar, president of a Napanagar-based dance group.



Artists were also spotted dressed as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman.

"It feels great to be here. We get to meet a lot of people here. Artists from different states have come here," said an artist.

Preparations are going on in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya.

"On the occasion of the second Deepotsav, we created a record by lighting 3,51,000 earthen diyas. This is the third time that we are celebrating Deepotsav here and we will light 5,51,000 earthen diyas," said a local.

Residents of the area and tourists are flocking in large numbers for the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

The banks of river Saryu have been illuminated with colourful lights and earthen diyas.

Deepotsav will be celebrated today in Ayodhya, where more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit. (ANI)

