Deer hunted in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, 1 held

Patna, June 13 (IANS) A team of the Forest Department in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bagha district of Bihar arrested a person on the charge of poaching a deer on Saturday.

The accused is identified as Ratnesh Kumar Singh, a native of Siswa village in Uttar Pradesh's Balia district.

The Forest Department officials have also recovered 25 kg raw meat, a deer skin, teeth, bones and other body parts from his possession.