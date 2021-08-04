Deer, other animals removed from Afridi's Karachi house after neighbours complain

New Delhi/Karachi, Aug 4 (IANS) Acting on complaints lodged by the local residents, the authorities on Wednesday removed animals, including a deer, from the Karachi house of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, Geo News reported.

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) had filed a complaint over Afridi keeping animals at his house, media reports said. One of the animals taken from his house is a deer. Details of other animals are not known yet.