Defections do not impact our core strength, will seek guidance from Suvendu, Ghosh: Bengal's new BJP chief

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Facing defections in West Bengal and keen to revitalise the state unit, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as state president with party chief JP Nadda appointing Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar as the new state president.



Ghosh has been made national vice president.

The new state party chief, whose constituency falls in north Bengal, has a tough challenge with the BJP keen to put the Trinamool Congress government in the dock. The constant fight against state government at times led to violence.

Majumdar told ANI that the party will fight tooth and nail to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the second time. She is fighting bypoll from Bhabanipur constituency.

He made light of some leaders having joined Trinamool Congress from BJP.

"Those who believe in ideology of the party know that our real strength lies in booth workers. Tomorrow, if I also leave, it won't affect the party as the workers would still fight," he said.

Ghosh was replaced with a young party state chief days ahead of the bypolls in the state.

Ghosh's tenure saw ups and down - remarkable performance in general elections and loss in assembly polls and there have been murmurs against his leadership.

Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who rejoined TMC, had spoken against Ghosh in the past.

Majumdar maintains that the party will frame strategy to deal with challenges in the state taking Ghosh and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's suggestions into account.

Dilip Ghosh was replaced as he was yet to complete his present tenure and the move as also his elevation has sent signals to party leaders in the state. Sources claim that exit of Ghosh would mean more space and power to Suvendu Adhikari in the state.

The party doesn't want to lose more of its members to the ruling TMC and also wants to retain those who have been with the BJP and fought hard for it. (ANI)