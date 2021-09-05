Defector Goa MLAs should be sent on VRS by voters in 2022: Kamat

Panaji, Sep 5 (IANS) Voters should send MLAs who defected from the Congress packing in the 2022 Assembly polls, just like inept bureaucrats are sent home with voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) by the government, Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Sunday.

"Those who have left should never come back into politics. This is all in your hands. Send them permanently home. Just like government servants can be given VRS if they do not work, just like that they (the defectors) should be given VRS and made to sit at home," he said, while addressing a party block meeting at the St Andre constituency in north Goa.