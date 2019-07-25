Defence forces carry out table top space warfare exercise

New Delhi (India), Jul 25 (ANI): The three services today started their first table-top space warfare exercise to develop a doctrine in this regard.

"During the tabletop wargame codenamed IndSpaceEx, a large number of participants from the three services, DRDO, academia and think tanks took part," Defence sources said.

This is the first such attempt by the defence forces to develop a doctrine for space warfare after the Mission Shakti.



The forces are developing a Joint Space Doctrine which will help India to prepare for future space wars.

The defence forces are also working in conjunction with the Defence Space research agency which has been created to provide new capabilities to the defence forces in space warfare.

In June this year, the government had approved the setting up of a new agency which will develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces to fight wars in space. (ANI)

