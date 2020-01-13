Defence minister, CDS to visit Jaipur for veterans' rally

New Delhi (India), Jan 13 (ANI): On the fourth Veterans' day, which falls on January 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be in Jaipur to take part in a rally.



This is the first time that General Rawat would be attending any official function outside Delhi after he took over as the first Chief of Defence Staff.

On this occasion, the three services would also be attending functions in the national capital.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognition to the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Cariappa had led the Indian forces to victory in the 1948 war.

The Narendra Modi government has announced several steps for the welfare of the veterans including the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme and also announced to create three super speciality hospitals for ex-servicemen. (ANI)

