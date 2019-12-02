Defence Minister calls for generous contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged people of the country to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund for the welfare of the Ex-Servicemen who have selflessly served the nation.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said, "Addressing the AFFD Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave 2019 in New Delhi today, Singh spoke extempore exhorting the nation to perform its solemn duty of ensuring welfare of the Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of the ones who lost their lives defending the nation."

Quoting his experience of 'Bharat Ke Veer' campaign while he was Home Minister, Singh expressed confidence that when it comes to national self-respect, people donate generously and it will be no different in the case of AFFD Fund."'Bharat Ke Veer' Fund was established with the help of the corporate sector that assisted the families of martyred Central Armed Police Forces personnel. Rajnath Singh informed the gathering that he was satisfied when he left the Ministry of Home Affairs as there was corpus of Rs 300 crore in 'Bharat Ke Veer' Fund. He asked all concerned to come up with a similar mechanism to help the families of jawans in addition to the AFFD Fund," the press release said.The press note further said, "The Defence Minister termed it as a sense of responsibility and pride on the part of the citizens of the country, including industry leaders to provide all-round assistance to veterans and the dependents of the martyred soldiers. He said, there is great virtue in standing with these families in difficult times.""The CSR Conclave was a unique initiative of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence to create awareness about the challenges faced by the Ex-Servicemen and how the corporate sector can play an important part in their resettlement and rehabilitation. The CSR Conclave was a first-of-its-kind event where Corporate and CSR heads were invited," the press note added. (ANI)