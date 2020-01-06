  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Defence Minister launches website on grant of permission for remote sensing survey of defence land

Defence Minister launches website on grant of permission for remote sensing survey of defence land

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 06, 2020 16:17 hrs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched website on grant of permission for aerial photography/remote sensing survey of defence land. (Photo tweeted by Defence Ministry)

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a website on the grant of permission for aerial photography, remote sensing survey of defence land.


"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launches website on the grant of permission for aerial photography/remote sensing survey of defence land, today. Also seen are Defence Secy. Dr @drajaykumar_ias, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, CNS Adm Karambir Singh, CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria & COAS Gen MM Naravane," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence said in a tweet. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features