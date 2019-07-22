Defence Minister meets German, Portuguese ambassador

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met ambassadors of Germany and Portugal here on Monday, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

"The Ambassador of Portugal to India, Mr Carlos Pereira Marques called on RM Shri @rajnathsingh at South Block in New Delhi," MoD said in a tweet.

" The Ambassador of Germany to India Mr Walter J Lindner called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," it informed in another tweet.Earlier, Germany had congratulated India over the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission.The German Embassy in India also took to its Twitter account to congratulate India on the launch of Chandrayaan 2."@GermanyinIndia congratulates on the successful start of #Chandrayaan2 moon mission. India is a most valuable partner in cutting edge research in space and on our blue planet. Germany is proud to be a close partner of @isro!" the embassy tweeted.The lunar mission was launched this afternoon by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the spacecraft, lifted off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted following the detection of a technical glitch less than an hour before the launch. (ANI)