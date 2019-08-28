Defence Minister Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Leh on Thursday.

This will be the first visit by the Defence Minister to Ladakh after the government abrogated Article 370 and passed a resolution bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories earlier this month.



During the visit, Rajnath Singh is expected to hold parleys with both locals and military officials deployed in the area, defence officials said.

In Leh, the Defence Minister is expected to be briefed by the local military commanders about the security situation in both China and Pakistan border.

The visit is also coming at a time when China had opposed the move to make Ladakh a Union Territory.

In June, Rajnath had visited Ladakh soon after assuming the post and laid a wreath at the Siachen War memorial. (ANI)