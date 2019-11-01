Defence Minister to address Ambassadors' round table meeting on Nov 4 ahead of Defexpo-2020

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address Ambassadors' round table meeting on November 4, a pre-event of Defexpo-2020, where 80 countries would be represented, including the presence of 49 Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

The 11th biennial edition of DefExpo India- 2020 is scheduled to be held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow from February 5 to February 8.



The main theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

The shows are conducted at an international level, which not only facilitates Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with senior foreign delegations but also Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Ministerial-level delegations from the foreign countries and visitors from all over the country as well as abroad are expected to visit DefExpo and witness India's emergence as a major manufacturing hub providing attractive opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment and systems not only for our defence forces but also for export to the world. (ANI)

