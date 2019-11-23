Defence Minister to inaugurate 3-day Military Lit Festival

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) The stage is all set for the three-day Military Literature Festival-2019 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slated to inaugurate it on December 13 at the Lake Club here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the closing ceremony and honour the descendants and units of Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign of the Second World War.

The event to be held from December 13 to 15 will present an international-level forum to foster and preserve exchange of knowledge related to military literature and associated works, besides acquainting the youth with glorious military heritage, Chief Minister's Senior Advisor Lt Gen (retd.) T.S. Shergill told the media here.

The Military Literature Festival has earned a brand presence in the region by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and displays welded around the central theme to encourage youngsters to take up defence forces as career. Over 50,000 visitors witnessed the literature fest last year registering a 500 per cent increase in attendance. General Shergill said the Chief Minister would head a gathering of media experts, intellectuals and defence strategists, including Mark Tully, Ravish Kumar, former Army Chief General V.P. Malik, former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Nandini Sundar, besides Oliver Everett, Kishwar Desai, Vivek Katju and Irfan Habib. The Balakot strikes, Revocation of Article 370 and Taliban resurgence make up an engaging starting point for triggering deliberations enough to bring the stage alive. More than 10 books of noted defence and literary authors would also be released on the occasion, he added. This time a dedicated army information corner would be setup for facilitating aspiring youth about various army examinations and entry procedures, he added.