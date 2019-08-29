Defence Minister to visit Leh today

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Leh on Thursday to attend a programme being organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Leaving New Delhi for Leh, where I shall be attending a programme organised by @DRDO_India," he said in a tweet in the morning.



This will be the first visit by the Defence Minister to Ladakh after the government abrogated Article 370 and passed a resolution bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories earlier this month.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh is expected to hold parleys with both locals and military officials deployed in the area, defence officials had said.

In Leh, the Defence Minister is expected to be briefed by the local military commanders about the security situation on both China and Pakistan borders.

Rajnath's visit comes amid China's opposition to the move of making Ladakh a UT.

In June, Rajnath had visited Ladakh soon after assuming the post of Defence Minister and laid a wreath at the Siachen War memorial. (ANI)

