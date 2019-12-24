Defence Ministry approves additional 1 lakh Senior Division NCC seats

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Defence Ministry has approved an additional one lakh Senior Division NCC (National Cadet Corps) seats on a self-financing basis.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said that approximately 100 to 150 schools/colleges will benefit from the move.

After this, the strength of NCC in the country will increase to more than 15 lakh.



"MoD approves additional 1 lakh Sr Div NCC seats on self-financing basis. Approx 100 to 150 schools/colleges to benefit. NCC strength in the country to increase to 15 lakh plus," Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

