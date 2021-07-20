Defence ministry issues tender under Strategic Partnership Model for 6 subs

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a big boost for the Indian Navy's submarine fleet, the defence ministry issued a Request of Proposal (RFP) on Tuesday for the first acquisition programme under the Strategic Partnership Model for construction of six AIP fitted conventional submarines named Project 75 (India).

The RFP was issued to shortlisted Strategic Partners (SPs) or Indian Applicant Companies for the project viz, M/s Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and M/s Larsen & Tubro (L&T). The project cost is over Rs 40,000 crore.

Project-75(I) envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines -- including associated shore support, Engineering Support Package, training and spares package -- with contemporary equipment, weapons & sensors including Fuel-Cell based AIP (Air Independent Propulsion Plant), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state of the art countermeasure systems.

This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability for submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

Post receipt of responses to the Expression of Interest (EoI), shortlisting of potential Strategic Partners (SPs) and Foreign original equipment manufacturers was undertaken.

The shortlisted Strategic Partners to whom the RFP has been issued would be collaborating with any of the shortlisted foreign original equipment manufacturers -- Naval Group-France, ATKMS-Germany, AJSC ROE-Russia, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd-South Korea and Navantia-Spain.

These five foreign firms are the world leaders in the field of conventional submarine design, construction and all other related technologies.

The foreign original equipment manufacturers will be the technology partner in the Strategic Partners Model. Foreign original equipment manufacturers will enable Strategic Partners for construction of submarines, achieving high levels of indigenization, and transfer of technology for various technologies. They would enable setting up of dedicated manufacturing lines for these submarines in India by providing transfer of technology for submarine design and other technologies.

"The project would not only aid in boosting the core submarine/ship building industry but would also greatly enhance manufacturing/industrial sector, especially the MSME by development of an industrial eco-system for manufacture of associated spares/systems/equipment related to submarines," the defence ministry said.

In order to achieve these objectives, the RFP has key features like mandatory level of indigenous manufacture of platforms, transfer of technology for design, manufacture, maintenance of submarines and a few critical equipment and systems, setting up of an eco-system in India for such indigenisation and incentivisation for other key technologies and others.

"The overall aim would be to progressively build indigenous capabilities in the public/private sector to design, develop and manufacture complex weapon systems for the future needs of the Armed Forces," the ministry said.

This will be an important step towards meeting broader national objectives, encouraging self reliance and aligning the defence sector with the "Make in India" initiative of the government.

