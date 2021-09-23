Defence Ministry promulgates framework for use of simulators by three services, Coast Guard

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has promulgated the framework for enhanced and synergised utilisation of simulators by the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).



The overarching vision is to transform to simulation-based training across all military domains for combatants, leaders, maintainers, administrators, life science experts, procurement and financial agencies and thus achieve cost-effective, efficient, safe, fast-paced and smart training, informed a release by the ministry.

The framework lays emphasis on indigenous design and development as well as outsourcing of operation and maintenance of simulators to the Indian companies. The framework has goals and objectives including to reduce live equipment utilisation; to ensure capability plans cater for phased induction of simulators; to duly factor requirement of simulators at the planning stage of procurement; to coordinate among various agencies of the Government and factor combined requirements of simulators during procurement.

The policy will be applicable to all types of simulators in use/to be procured in the future by the Armed Forces.

Avenues of application of simulation technology will be constantly explored to achieve a high level of op preparedness while reducing expenditure on training and preserving the life of equipment.

A detailed action plan with assigned responsibility to all the constituents of the ministry and industrial association will be followed to revitalise the exploitation of simulators by the three Services and the ICG.

The Indian agencies involved in the development, production and maintenance would be engaged by the Services to ensure the highest level of indigenisation for production, deployment and maintenance of the military simulators. (ANI)

