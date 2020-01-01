Defence Ministry rejects West Bengal government's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday rejected the West Bengal government's tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

"The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting," an official statement said.

It said that the West Bengal government's tableau was earlier shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process.On the other hand, 22 proposals comprising 16 States and Union Territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings."For the Republic Day Parade 2020, 56 tableaux proposals, 32 from States and Union Territories and 24 from ministries and departments, were received," the statement said.The tableaux proposals received from various States, Union Territories, Central ministries and departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc."The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade," said the statement. (ANI)