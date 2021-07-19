Defence Ministry to undergo restructuring of 57K posts: Govt

In a written reply to CPI-M's Rajya Sabha member K. Somaprasad, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said: "The implementation of certain recommendations of the CoE involves redeployment/restructuring/optimisation of approximately 57,000 posts, both military and civilian."

He said that the Committee of Experts (CoE), set up by the Ministry under the chairmanship of Lt Gen D.B. Shekatkar (retd) to recommend measures to enhance combat compatibility and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces, submitted its report in December 2016.

The report was taken up by the Defence Ministry to frame key action points and roadmap for implementation, the Minister said.

Among the recommendations to be implemented were optimisation of Signals establishments to include Radio Monitoring Companies, Corps Air Support Signal Regiments, Air Formation Signal Regiments, Composite Signal Regiments and merger for Corps Operating and Engineering Signal Regiments.

Then there would be restructuring of repair echelons in the army to include Base Workshops, Advance Base Workshops and Static/Station Workshops in the field, and redeployment of Ordnance echelons to include Vehicle Depots, Ordnance Depots and Central Ordnance Depots, apart from streamlining inventory control mechanisms, he said.

There would better utilisation of Supply and Transportation echelons and Animal Transport Units and as per recommendations, Military Farms and Army Postal Establishments in peace locations would be closed.

Enhancement in standards for recruitment of clerical staff and drivers in the Army, and improving the efficiency of the National Cadet Corps were also some of the recommendations to be implemented, Bhatt said, adding that full details are not being placed in the public domain as they include operational aspects of the armed forces, the disclosure of which is not in the interest of national security.

