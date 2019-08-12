Defence PRO: 3,000 army personnel deployed in 15 districts across four flood-affected states

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): As many as 3,000 army personnel have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in 15 districts of 4 flood-affected states, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Monday.



"A total of approximately 35,000 persons have been rescued and evacuated in these states. 48 Relief Teams continue to provide flood relief in Karnataka as the situation is steadily improving," Defence PRO added.

"A total of 21 relief teams which were providing assistance to the flood-affected persons of Kohlapur and Sangli in Maharashtra are being de-requisitioned as the situation is coming back to normal," the Defence PRO added. (ANI)

