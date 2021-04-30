Defence shipyard to provide medical oxygen supply to Goa: MoS Defence

Panaji, April 30 (IANS) Goa Shipyard Limited, a Defence Ministry shipyard, will aid the state government in providing the oxygen for Covid-19 patients with the help of its 'Onsite Oxygen Generating Plant', Union Minister of State for Defence Shirpad Naik said in a statement on Friday.

"The proposed oxygen plant will generate medical oxygen at the rate of 960 litre per minute and will be set-up within a month by GSL," Naik said.