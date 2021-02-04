Deferring vaccine jab, Andhra police busting poll crimes

"According to the national vaccination programme, police personnel should be vaccinated as frontline workers. But as the elections are round the corner, the police have sacrificed it. Everybody should remember this," Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said recently.

Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) In the run up to the forthcoming rural local body polls in Andhra Pradesh, the state police are busy seizing liquor and destroying arrack production facilities after deferring the administration of coronavirus vaccine jab on police personnel.

Sawang added that he is proud of the commitment shown by the policemen.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of the police is busy cracking down on the model code of conduct violators and has taken all appropriate steps to control crime in view of the local body elections.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officers are coordinating all the enforcement activities of SEB in the districts.

Until Tuesday, the SEB booked 1,107 cases, arrested 568 persons, seized 10,138 litres of ID liquor, destroyed more than 5.62 lakh litres of fermented wash and seized 73 vehicles.

Similarly, 11,034 persons have been bound over in various cases in preparation for the elections from January 23 till Tuesday.

At Panchalingala in Kurnool district, SEB officials seized 170 pieces of jewellery weighing 3.8 kg, studded with 3.42 kg gold, valued at about Rs 2.4 crore.

Similarly, at Eguvapalli sand check-post in Kadapa district, the police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 30 lakh and another Rs 36.5 lakh in Kurnool district, both on Monday.

In view of the first phase of the four-phase panchayat elections, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Thursday visited Suryaraopeta to observe the nomination centres and polling stations.

Later, the police carried out a flag march and appealed to the people to freely exercise their franchise during the elections.

Likewise, Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal held a review meeting with the sub-divisional police officers over the panchayat elections.

He directed his subordinates to strengthen the informer network in the villages.

Meanwhile, in West Godavari district, the police are tapping the services of former soldiers to chip in for election duty. "Yes, we are taking the services of ex-servicemen. We are listing the names of former soldiers willing to chip in," a police official told IANS.

"We will use them for queue management, access control and visible policing, among others. We may not give them any special uniform, but a temporary identity card will be given," said the official.

He said that engaging ex-servicemen is purely on voluntary basis.

