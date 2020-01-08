Dehardun: Congress MLAs voice concern over functioning of state unit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): While on the one hand, Congress is trying to reinforce its strength across the country, signs of growing factionalism have emerged in the Uttarakhand unit of the party with few lawmakers voicing their concern against the functioning of state unit.

Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami, had earlier accused the state Congress Committee of ignoring its senior leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat.

"The PCC in Uttarakhand is sidelining Harish Rawat, if the situation remains the same then it will lead to very difficult for the Congress in Assembly elections due in 2022," Dhami said.Meanwhile, Congress MLA Karan Mahara also targeted PCC chief Pritam Singh and Opposition Leader in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh through his statements.Senior party leader Govind Singh Kunjwal has also expressed his displeasure over the treatment being meted out to the former chief minister.On the other hand, Pritam Singh has refuted the accusations and said that the party is treating Rawat and other senior leaders with the utmost respect and denied charges of factionalism being on the rise.According to sources, voices of dissent have come to the fore in the state unit since the party conducted the "Save Constitution, Save India" campaign on December 28 where Rawat's name or his pictures were reportedly not seen in the posters. (ANI)