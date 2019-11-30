Dehradun: 24-year-old commits suicide in police custody

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): A 24-year-old man, who allegedly made an objectionable video of a girl and tried to sexually assault her, committed suicide at Sahaspur police station here on Saturday, said police.

On Friday, a man filed a complaint against Abhinav Kumar Yadav at the police station stating that his 17-year-old daughter is studying at a private college in Sahaspur. Some time ago, she met Abhinav, who befriended her and later made objectionable video and tried to sexually assault her, reads a statement from the police.



In this regard, an investigation was started by registering the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Abhinav was called to the police station for the purpose of questioning and evidence collection. Later, he was kept at the police station.

According to police, Abhinav was found hanging on Saturday morning and was immediately taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said the family of the deceased has been informed.

According to the statement, two head constables have been suspended, while two other officials including station in-charge have been sent to the Police Line.

The Superintendent of Police, City, has been asked to investigate the matter. (ANI)

In this regard, an investigation was started by registering the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Abhinav was called to the police station for the purpose of questioning and evidence collection. Later, he was kept at the police station.According to police, Abhinav was found hanging on Saturday morning and was immediately taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.Police said the family of the deceased has been informed.According to the statement, two head constables have been suspended, while two other officials including station in-charge have been sent to the Police Line.The Superintendent of Police, City, has been asked to investigate the matter. (ANI)