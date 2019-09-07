Dehradun: Javadekar bats for sustainable development at wildlife institute

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday emphasised on sustainable development while praising the conservation work done by the Wildlife Institute of India here.

Speaking to the media, Javadekar, who visited the institute to inaugurate new buildings and attend their annual meeting, said, "The lab here is doing great work for the restoration of wildlife. We have to keep the good work going keeping in mind the idea of sustainable development."Praising the institute, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said "There is a genetic lab here that has done great work. The Great Indian bustard had gone almost extinct. But the doctors in this lab have been successful in farming eight new bustards.""One of the major causes of death of these birds was that they used to hit high tension electricity wires. Now an instrument has been developed here in the laboratory to keep these birds safe from high tension wires," Javadekar said.Speaking about a newly opened facility, he said, "I have inaugurated a hostel for officials from our country and abroad who come here to get trained on wildlife," he added. (ANI)