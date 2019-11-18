Dehradun: Plastic banks established to collect waste from grass root level

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A state-based environmental action and advocacy group has established 'Plastic Banks' in capital city Dehradun in order to effectively deal with the plastic waste that is getting generated at grass root levels.

City's Gati Foundation on Monday signed an MoU agreement with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun through which it will work towards scientifically resolving the problem of getting rid of plastic waste.

Anoop Nautiyal, Founder and Chairperson, said: "Single-use plastic has become a big challenge for today's world. Not only is there a need for awareness on this issue, but it also needs a scientific solution."Nautiyal said that CSIR-IIP had set up an innovative "Plastic to Fuel" plant that has the capacity to convert 1,000 kilograms of plastic to 800 litres of diesel or 700 litres of petrol."We have thus established two plastic banks in Uttarakhand using this technology. Plastic waste collected in the banks will be segregated, stored, transported and finally converted into diesel in the plant installed at the Indian Institute of Petroleum."Nautiyal further stated that this was a matter of pride for the country that IIP has come up with such a technology.The organisation is aiming to set up a total of at least ten plastic banks in Dehardun by the end of this year. (ANI)