Dehradun: Two Civil engineers caught red-handed while accepting bribe

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two officials of Research and Development (R&D) department in Dehradun while they were allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 each from the complainant, police said.

The arrested accused K.K. Singhal, Assistant Garrison Engineer (Civil) and Jahangir Ahamad, Junior Engineer (Civil) will be produced before the Competent Court at Dehradun.



The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while they were demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant

A case was registered under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of accused. (ANI)

