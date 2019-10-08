Dehradun: U'khand CM Trivendra Rawat participates in Dussehra Mahotsav

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday participated in the Dussehra Mahotsav and urged people to celebrate the festival with peace and brotherhood.

At the event, Rawat witnessed the Ram leela performance and also participated in the effigy burning of demon Ravan.



Rawat said the festival of Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil.

He said, "This festival gives us the message of eliminating the wrongs in society. If we can do that then only we can develop a good society and nation."

"Dussehra is a part of Indian culture. This festival marks Lord Ram's victory over Lanka's Ravan. Lord Ram is a symbol of Indian culture and idealism," he added.

The festival of Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day-long Navaratri celebration. As per Hindu mythology, this is the day when Lord Ram killed demon King Ravana after a long battle.

The day is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour throughout the country in different ways but burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks remains the most prominent form of celebration in the northern part of the country. (ANI)

