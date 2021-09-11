Dehradun district authorities step up vigilance ahead of possible COVID third wave

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Stepping up the vigilance to combat the possible third wave of COVID-19, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar and SSP Dehradun Janmejay Khanduri on Saturday inspected the market, including Mussoorie Mall Road as the authorities received frequent complaints of violation of COVID-19 guidelines.



Both the senior officers, who covered the 3-km stretch from Kitab Ghar to Picture palace on foot, issued a stern warning to those who don't wear masks. They also asked traders not to give goods to the tourists, who are not wearing the masks.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajesh Kumar said, "The administration has issued an SOP for Mussoorie and has decided that not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed to come to Mussoorie during the weekend."

He said that the administration is worried about the potential third wave of the coronavirus and found that some shops are serving goods to tourists, who are not wearing masks, adding that next time strict action will be taken if the violators give goods to tourists without masks. The District Magistrate also told ANI that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated COVID-19 protocols and they have decided to take legal action against them.

Speaking on the arrangements of medical equipment ahead of the third wave, he said, "The supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds are regularly monitored. The authorities have arrangements of additional 700 beds after the second wave of COVID," adding the district administration is fully prepared to face the third wave of COVID.

The DM said that those coming from outside will have to bring the RT-PCR report not less than 72 hours and those who have got a second dose of vaccine are allowed to come to the district.

SSP Janmejay Khanduri said that along with warning those who violate the Covid protocol, challan is also being issued. The SSP has asked the Station House Officer to take action against COVID-19 guidelines violators on Mussoorie Mall road. (ANI)

