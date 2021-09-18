Dehradun district magistrate warns officials of action if their phones found switched off

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Dehradun District Magistrate has in an order warned all district-level officials of action under the Disaster Management Act if they keep their phones switched off, unless in case of personal emergency. This was done in the wake of landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, other accidents and the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the order issued by the district magistrate (DM) R Rajesh Kumar on Friday, the effect of COVID-19 is still there. At present, due to waterlogging, landslides, accidents triggered by incessant rainfall are causing accidents at various places.

During such incidents, the affected persons require immediate help and necessary services. And in order to tackle the disaster, there is a requirement to reach out to the department officials. It has been seen that, when the district administration officials are contacted through phones, their mobile phones are found to be switched off, added order.

Hence it has been directed to all the district administration officials that are not supposed to switch off their mobile phones except in emergency situations, stated order.

If the district administration officials are still found to have their mobile phones switched off then action will be taken against them under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, further stated order.

Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging, landslides and accidents in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure. (ANI)

