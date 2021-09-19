Dehradun DM visits Bana Chilhad village under Uttrakhand govt programme

The district magistrate heard issues/grievances of locals and resolved many of them on the spot. A total of 120 complaints were received from the villagers, officials said.Villagers welcomed Kumar by garlanding him and playing the drums.Some 10 kilometre ahead of the venue, the DM on seeing villagers proceeding on foot to venue stopped his vehicle and heard their problems.One complaint letter stated debris entering a school due to the closure of the Sillicate-Kunen road. He directed officials of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to submit a report after opening the road within two days.On the complaint of non-working of water sources under Jal Jeevan Mission, the District Magistrate directed the officers of Jal Sansthan to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within a week and directed the Deputy District Magistrate to monitor and also warned of action against concerned officials in case of non-submission of the report within a week.On the demand of the residents of Tehsil Tyuni to appoint Tehsildar Dar in place of Tehsildar in charge, the District Magistrate assured that a letter will be sent to the government.On the residents' demand of the villagers to start roadways bus service on the Silda-Childa-Banadhar motor road in the area, the District Magistrate directed the Deputy District Magistrate, Tyuni to start the bus service in coordination with the Transport Department.During this, most of the complaints received were related to road, water, irrigation, damage to books and doctors posted at the health centre. The District Magistrate instructed the doctors working at the health centre to be regularly present at the centre and warned of action if complaints are received in the future.Matabar Bijalwan gave a letter of approval to the District Magistrate for giving land for the approved Anganwadi centre in village Chilhad, the District Magistrate requested the people of village Chilhad to thank Matabar.In order to make an uninterrupted power system in the area, the residents informed the District Magistrate about the SDO, on which the District Magistrate honoured the SDO Electricity Department Chakrata Ashok Kumar by garlanding him.The District Magistrate directed the officers of Jal Nigam and Jal Sansthan to provide the facility of tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme and to enrich the old sources as well as to find new sources.During this, officials of Jal Sansthan and Drinking Water Corporation trained local women and men to measure the purity of water. (ANI)