Dehradun's Jammu-Kashmir Students Association condemns JNU violence

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association here has condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students terming it extremely sad and tragic.

"JNU has always been a center of lively and vibrant debate, discussion and co-existence of different viewpoints. What has happened is extremely sad and tragic. We strongly and unequivocally condemn the violence on campus. This is totally unacceptable," said Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of the Association.

They have also expressed concerns over the attack on students and teachers including the JNU student union president."JNU Students Union president, Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up, pictures of which have surfaced, this is totally horrible. The heinous masked attack on professors and students is shocking and appalling," read the statement.On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)