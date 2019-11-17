Deipa Asdhir Dubey appointed as Chandigarh Mahila Congress President

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Deipa Asdhir Dubey as the President of the Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress on Sunday.

In a press release, Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal of appointing Dubey as the Mahila Congress President with immediate effect.

"We welcome Smt. Deipa Asdhir Dubey to Mahila Congress family as the newly appointed @ChandigarhPMC President . Thank you to Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and National President @sushmitadevinc ji for strengthening Mahila Congress," the Chandigarh Mahila Congress tweeted. (ANI)



