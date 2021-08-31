Dejected lover, who killed woman and slit own throat, dies

Udupi (Karnataka), Aug 31 (IANS) In yet another case of spurned men targeting the women in question reported from Karnataka in the last few days, a youth in the state's Udupi district stabbed the woman who rejected him before slitting his own throat, police said.

He had stabbed Sowmyashri Bhandari, 28, multiple times near Santhekatte on Monday evening, as she was returning home after work on her two-wheeler. After stabbing her repeatedly on the main road, Sandesh had slit his throat and collapsed. Both were taken to hospital, police said.

While Sowmya died on Monday late night, Sandesh succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. According to police, Sowmya got engaged to another person a few days ago and Sandesh was agitated with the development.

Sowmya worked as a data operator in a bank while Sandesh worked in a medical shop. She had ended the relationship with Sandesh as her parents were against it. Police sources said they had known each other for 7 years.

Sandesh objected to the breakup and questioned her repeatedly but she ignored him. On Monday, Sandesh followed her on his motorbike, stopped her, and stabbed her after a verbal altercation.

On Monday only, a youth in Bengaluru on Monday slit the throat of his former co-worker right on a road after she rejected his marriage proposal again, police said.

The victim was identified as Anita, 23, a private company worker, and the accused as Venkatesh, 22. Both hailed from Andhra Pradesh, had worked for the same company for three years, and were known to each other very well.

Also last week, a jilted lover had repeatedly stabbed a woman college student in Bengaluru for spurning him time and again.

