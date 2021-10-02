Delay in paddy procurement was due to Centre's decision, says Haryana Deputy CM

Chandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the delay in the paddy procurement process was due to the Centre's decision after an extended, delayed monsoon this year.



"Due to the delayed and extended monsoon this year, the Centre had released a notice postponing the procurement process till October 11 instead of starting it from October 1. It was not the decision of the Haryana and Punjab governments. The state government is working as merely as a procurement agency in this process," Chautala said.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday, the Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.

Widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states, the ministry said.

Chautala added that after his meeting with the Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, it was decided that the procurement process will start from October 3.

Amid protests in Punjab and Haryana over the delay in paddy procurement, MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday said that the procurement will start from tomorrow in both states. (ANI)

